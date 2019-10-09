France's ANGELLORE Sign With Finisterian Dead End; New Album Due In Early 2020

French atmospheric doom metallers Angellore have checked in with the following update:

"Great news everyone! Angellore has signed a contract with the French label Finisterian Dead End! It feels great to share a label with our brothers in Ixion and Abduction. Expect some updates about our third album in the very near future!"

Frontman Walran recently spoke with Steel Interviews, offering a look at the band's history and goals. Following is an excerpt.

Q: What bands inspired you?

Walran: "As I mentioned earlier, although we listen to all kind of stuff, often non-metal related, when it comes to primary influences, I can only name

melodic/atmospheric doom/gothic metal bands. Saturnus, Draconian, Shape Of Despair would be our “top-3”, but I must also name Empyrium, Tristania, My Dying Bride, Theatre Of Tragedy, Ophelia, Uaral… And plenty of others. To give you a few concrete examples, 'Dans Les Vallées Éternelles' takes inspiration from While Heaven Wept’s 'The Drowning Years' and Draconian’s 'The Cry Of Silence', 'Tears Of Snow' is slightly inspired by Saturnus 'Descending', 'Still Glowing Ashes' is trying to recreate the very unique atmosphere of Within Temptation’s 'Enter'… Sometimes, a little something triggers our interest and we try to rekindle the same magical atmosphere in our own compositions."

Q: When is your new music coming?

Walran: "We were hoping that our third album would be out this year – the music has been ready for quite some time now – but it will most probably be released early next year, as we still have some work to do on the design, layout and booklet. There should be an announcement in the very near future so stay tuned! It’s going to be a great moment of joy to share new music with the world. We are really pleased and eager to read what people will think about our six new songs."

