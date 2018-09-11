France's NATURE MORTE Sign With Argonauta Records; Audio Sample From Debut Album Available

Drawing on the influences by the extreme currents of the black metal, post hardcore and rock, Paris-based Nature Morte don't fear any genre boundaries. The band's musical climates of atmospheric instrumentations majestically raise heavy riffs and rhythmic metal grooves to take us to virgin soundscapes.

Currently moving between the studio and stage, Nature Morte have signed a worldwide deal with Italy's rising label Argonauta Records and are preparing the release of their first full-length album, titled NM1, scheduled to see the light of day on November 23rd.

According to the band and their vision, for Nature Morte it is not important to unveil who is this trio behind their music. Who are these shadows on this scene, apparent thanks to the smoke of the incandescent sandalwood?

"In the end, we will only interpret what is dictated by this Still Life, we will only be the living roots of this Dead Nature, which is Nature Morte. But what could Nature Morte hope for better than to be on a label that understands its groups as well? The release of the first album on Argonauta Records is the dream treatment that could happen. We are proud to be part of it and we will do everything as representatives of this Nature Morte to honor it as it should!"

The NM1 tracklist is as follows:

"Through The Perfection Of Your Nothing"

"Till Love Do Us Part"

"Grief"

"Black Pram"

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://ntrmrt.bandcamp.com/album/demo" href="http://ntrmrt.bandcamp.com/album/demo">Demo by Nature Morte</a>

Pre-sale details and live shows will be announced soon.

For more information on Nature Morte, visit the band's official Facebook page here.