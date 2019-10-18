France's NIGHTMARE Announce Lineup Change

Grenoble, France-based power metal band, Nightmare, have announce a change in the group's lineup.

This year is highly symbolic for Nightmare... 1979-2019. The departure of Maggy Luyten a couple of months ago could have ended a history of 40 years. The right time for the band to announce officially to the world that they are back on track beyond all expectations, stronger than ever with new singer, Madie (Faith In Agony), Nightmare is now back to the studio until April 2020.

"This time we will be working with Simone Mularoni's Domination Studio in Italy... Eleventh studio album will definitely mark a new era for Nightmare moving musically to new heights where we have never been before," stated the band.

First singles and video clips will be released via AFM Records before the summer of 2020. New album release date has been set for September 11.

Updates to follow.