France's RISING STEEL Sign To Frontiers Music Srl; Label Debut Due In Spring 2020

Frontiers Music Srl continues to expand their metal roster with the announcement of the signing of Rising Steel, a new heavy metal band from Grenoble, France. The quintet delivers a “not so” classical heavy metal sound with their influences coming mainly from the 80’s NWOBHM, hard rock, and thrash metal scenes. Solid and powerful metal music, the band is inspired by the legacies of legends like Judas Priest and Iron Maiden and is recommended for fans with diverse metal palates who like bands ranging from early Metallica, Accept, Saxon, Grand Magus, Nevermore, Slayer and beyond.

After their Warlord EP (2014) and full-length Return Of The Warlord (2016), the band shared stages with acts like Jaded Heart, Sister Sin, Nightmare, ADX, Nashville Pussy, Annihilator, and more, which garnered them more exposure to a larger international audience. After three years of gigging and writing new material, the band is now ready to kick ass with their next album, Fight Them All, which is due for release on Frontiers Records in spring 2020.

"We gave our best to keep our influences in this recording, keeping the true heavy metal spirit, but this time we tried our best to strengthen our metal sound with darker influences and go a bit beyond the classic boundaries of this style. This new album is a big step forward for the band, and signing with the Frontiers label is, for us, a true recognition. A dream-come-true story to be continued soon!"

With the new album, the Steels headed to Sweden under the direction of Rickard Bengsston and his associate Staffan Karlsson to give the music an approach closer to the unique and varied Swedish metal sounds (ie., Arch Enemy, Shining, Spiritual Beggars, Grand Magus). For mastering, the band chose to work with Mika Jussila at Finnvox studios in Finland.

If you are looking for an explosive riffing, crushing Swedish sound, then just take a listen to Rising Steel's upcoming record. Lookout for more news soon! In the meantime, if you'd like to familiarize yourself with the band, check out the official videos for "Warlord" and "Dead Or Alive", below.