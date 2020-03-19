France's THINK OF A NEW KIND Release "The Pledge" Music Video

French melodic death metal band, Think Of A New Kind, has unveiled a new video for the track “The Pledge”, from their fourth studio album, Ideals Will Remain, released last month via their new label, Verycords Records. Watch the video below.

“‘The Pledge’ proves that this new record is everything that is Think Of A New Kind: heavy and technical riffs, but still groovy and melodic,” says singer Raf Pener.

“’Ideals Will Remain’ comes with significant changes: new label, new concept, new logo and almost a new name, as we definitely abandoned the acronym T.A.N.K for our full name Think Of A New Kind,” adds guitarist Nils Courbaron.

Ideals Will Remain is an ambitious concept album that bridges post-apocalyptic science fiction and pop culture that is sure to pique the interest of fans of comics and movies such as Fahrenheit 451, Batman, Mad Max or even Watchmen. To breathe animated life into the concept, Think Of A New Kind collaborated with Marvel Studios’ Marcelo Ferreira for a companion comic book.

“This is a dystopia where the system has collapsed,” Pener explains. “Big companies, corrupt governments and extremist groups have established a true climate of terror, where all forms of creative expression and protest culture are strictly forbidden. But a rebel group works in the shadow to gather the wandering souls ready to fight for their freedom, learning lessons from past mistakes.Well... it's not that far from what tends to happen in our world!”

“We were explaining our story and concept to Verycords CEO Mehdi El Jaï and he totally fell in love with it,” Courbaron recalls. “He came up with this idea of creating our own comic book. It was a dream come true, as all of us grew up reading American or Belgian comics.”

Mixing the power of American modern metal and the ambience of Scandinavian mellow-death, the 10-track record was mixed and mastered by HK at Vamacara Studio (Loudblast, Dagoba).

With three previous critically acclaimed albums and two European tours, including appearances at European festivals, Think Of A New Kind already sits at the top of the French metal scene. Formed in 2007 in the Parisian suburbs, the band, the band is noted for its powerful music, influenced by thrash and melodic death metal.

Ideals Will Remain tracklisting:

"Anima

"Last Days Of Deception"

"The Pledge"

"Shadow Hill"

"The Phantom"

"EVE"

"Survivance" (feat. Daniël de Jongh - Textures)

"Dead End’s Night"

"Pyro Ent."

"The Essence"

"The Pledge" video:

Think Of A New Kind lineup:

Raf Pener - vocals

Nils Courbaron - guitar

Thomas Moreau - guitar

Clément Rouxel - drums

Olivier d’Aries - bass