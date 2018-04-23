France's VENIN Release "La Faute Aux Souvenirs" Music Video

Marseille, France-based band Venin have released the first video from their debut album La Morsure du Temps. The clip for "La Faute Aux Souvenirs" can be found below.

Venin formed in 1981 and released a fan-favorite EP in 1986, and played a lot gigs in south of France in the late 80s. Then the band split up in 1987. Following calls from their fans, the band reformed in 2015, played some concerts and finally recorded their very first album, La Morsure du Temps, a great heavy metal and hard rock album influenced by NWOBHM bands but also by French bands like Sortilège.

La Morsure du Temps was released in March via Grumpy Mood Records. Get it here.

Tracklisting:

"Trafiquant De Rock"

"Guet-Apens"

"La Morsure Du Temps"

"L’instant"

"La Nuit Des Fous"

"La Faute Aux Souvenirs"

"Les Tourments"

"Souviens-Toi De Moi"

"La Raison Du Plus Fou"

"La Faute Aux Souvenirs" video:

The band will be on tour all year, playing festivals like South Troopers Festival, Pyrenean Warriors Open Air and Vouziers Festival. More on the band here.