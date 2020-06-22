France’s DYGITALS Sign With Golden Core Records/ZYX Music; God Save The King Album Due This Year

French traditional heavy metal band, Dygitals, have signed with German label Golden Core Records, a division of ZYX Music, for the release of their new album, God Save The King, later this year. It's a treat for every metal and hard rock fan with strong songs and powerful, yet natural sounding production.

Dygitals is fronted by Herve Dygitals, goes back to 1984 and had their vinyl debut in 1985 with two songs on the Devil's Records compilation/split-LP, French Connection. Their last two albums were on Brennus and Mausoleum. Even the band is singing in English, Dygitals is a part of the French heavy metal history and with God Save The King they prove that they are still going strong.

Dygitals is:

Herve Traisnel - Lead Vocals

Jolly Roger - Lead Guitar

Jean-Marc Lavayssiere - Guitar

Kevin Obron - Bass Guitar

Alain Clouet - Drums & Keyboards