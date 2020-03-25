France’s FAIRYLAND Sign With Massacre Records
March 25, 2020, an hour ago
The French symphonic metal band Fairyland has signed with Massacre Records, and will release its new album Osyrhianta in late May 2020.
The band was originally formed in 1998, underwent a few line-up changes and even a hiatus in the past, and now consists of vocalist Francesco Cavalieri, guitarist Sylvain Cohen, bassist Willdric Lievin, keyboarder Phil Giordana and drummer JB Pol.
The new album will be a concept album exploring the origins of the fantasy realm Osyrhia and its rich history, with the events taking place thousands of years before Of Wars In Osyrhia thus serving as a prequel to the band's existing album trilogy.
Osyrhianta cover art by Gonzalo Ordóñez Arias:
Further album details will be revealed soon.