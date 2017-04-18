France’s FRACTAL UNIVERSE Release Drum Playthrough Video For New Song “Sons Of Ignorance”

French progressive death metal act, Fractal Universe, have released a drum playthrough video for “Sons Of Ignorance”, a track from their debut full-length album, Engram Of Decline, out now via via Kolony Records.

The artwork for Engram Of Decline was designed by local artist Shad, whose idea for this painting was "to layer multiple parts of pictures to make them rise in a full blown intricate design". Shad already collaborated with the band for the 2015's EP Boundaries Of Reality.

Tracklisting:

“Premiss To Reality”

“Sons of Ignorance”

“Scar Legacy of Hatred”

“Parricidal Ghosts”

“Venomous Coils Of A Holy Fallacy”

“Backworldsmen”

“A Name To Deny”

“Narcissistic Loop”

“Decline”

“Collective Engram”

​Engram Of Decline is a 10-track concept album based on Nietzsche's Thus Spoke Zarathoustra, and it wishes to explore the history of human thought, by delivering nearly 60 minutes of finest progressive death metal. Engram Of Decline also features two mind blowing guest appearance by saxophonist Jørgen Munkeby (Shining) and guitarist Michael Keene (The Faceless).

Fractal Universe tour dates:

April

19 - Bielsko-Biala, Poland - RudeBoy

20 - Prague, Czech Republic - Exit-Us

21 - Zug, Czech Republic - Industrie 45

22 - Cassano d’Adda, Italy - The One Metal Live

23 - Borgo Priolo, Italy - Dagda Live Club

25 - San Giovanni Lupatoto, Italy - Il Blocco Music Hall

26 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rock Box

27 - Essen, Germany - Walkabout

28 - Lodz, Poland - Rockowanie

May

25 - Strasbourg, France - TBA

26 - Paris, France - TBA

27 - Audincourt, France - Le Moloco

July

23 - Tolmin, Slovenia - MetalDays Festival

September

2 - Leipzig, Germany - Bandhaus