France’s FRACTAL UNIVERSE Reveal New Album Artwork, Tracklisting

French progressive death metal actm Fractal Universe, has unveiled the cover artwork and the tracklisting for their upcoming debut full-length album, Engram Of Decline.

The artwork was designed by local artist Shad, whose idea for this painting was "to layer multiple parts of pictures to make them rise in a full blown intricate design". Shad already collaborated with the band for the 2015's EP Boundaries Of Reality.

Engram Of Decline will be released via Kolony Records on April 14th.

Tracklisting:

“Premiss To Reality”

“Sons of Ignorance”

“Scar Legacy of Hatred”

“Parricidal Ghosts”

“Venomous Coils Of A Holy Fallacy”

“Backworldsmen”

“A Name To Deny”

“Narcissistic Loop”

“Decline”

“Collective Engram”

​Engram Of Decline is a 10-track concept album based on Nietzsche's Thus Spoke Zarathoustra, and it wishes to explore the history of human thought, by delivering nearly 60 minutes of finest progressive death metal. Engram Of Decline also features two mind blowing guest appearance by saxophonist Jørgen Munkeby (Shining) and guitarist Michael Keene (The Faceless).

Fractal Universe will embark on a European tour next April, here's the updated list of confirmed dates (more shows shall be announced soon):

April

14 - Nilvange, France - Le Gueulard

19 - Bielsko-Biala, Poland - RudeBoy

20 - Prague, Czech Republic - Exit-Us

21 - Zug, Czech Republic - Industrie 45

22 - Cassano d’Adda, Italy - The One Metal Live

23 - Borgo Priolo, Italy - Dagda Live Club

25 - San Giovanni Lupatoto, Italy - Il Blocco Music Hall

26 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rock Box

27 - Essen, Germany - Walkabout

28 - Lodz, Poland - Rockowanie

May

25 - Strasbourg, France - TBA

26 - Paris, France - TBA

27 - Audincourt, France - Le Moloco

July

23 - Tolmin, Slovenia - MetalDays Festival

September

2 - Leipzig, Germany - Bandhaus