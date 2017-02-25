France’s HEADCHARGER Streaming “Dirty Like Your Memories” Single

French heavy rockers Headcharger will release their new album Hexagram on March 24th. First single “Dirty Like Your Memories” is streaming below.

With Hexagram, their 6th album, Headcharger again offers a biting heavy rock, but who dares venture into new ground. Mixed and mastered by the sorcerer Damien Bolo (C2C, Electro Deluxe, Shake Shake Go), the 11 titles tell complex stories about double personality, separation, manipulation, conflict, etc. The group pushes the concept "Dr Jekyll & Mr Hyde" into form. The pieces, riffs and ultra-catchy chains stamped Headcharger are always enhanced by light guitars, almost aerial. Hexagram is the perfect image of what Headcharger is today: melodic and powerful.

Tracklisting:

“Coming Back To Life”

“Dirty Like Your Memories”

“Gutsy Move”

“A Long Wait”

“Name Your Price”

“The One You Want To Be”

“The Metamorphosis”

“Load The Dice”

“This Is My Crime”

“Necronomicon”

“Feed Our Illusions”

“Dirty Like Your Memories”: