France’s KADINJA Streaming “‘Til The Ground Disappears” Single

Kadinja is a tech-prog metal band, formed in 2013 in Paris, France. After their first EP November 2013 and a successful premier of their live show at UK Tech Fest 2014, Kadinja have gone on to destroy venue and festival stages across Europe, perfecting their trademark sound along the way.

Their sound is a mix of polymetric metal and intricate riffs, in a very unique style, with ambient atmospheres and should appeal to fans of respective styles. The completion and upcoming release of the new album is a key chapter of a stylistic research that has lasted for years and will go on as the band continues to grow as people and musicians.

Their debut album, Ascendancy will be released on February 17th via Klonosphere/Season Of Mist. Preorders are being taken on Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

“Stone Of Mourning”

“GLHF” (feat. Rick Graham)

“Episteme”

“Episteme Part II”

“’Til The Ground Disappears”

“A November Day”

“Dominique”

“Ropes Of You”

“Bittersweet Guilt”

“Seven (The Stick Figures)”

“’Til The Ground Disappears”: