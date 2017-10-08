France’s NO RETURN Debut "Memories Turn To Ashes" Video

Long-running French melodic death/thrash metal band, No Return, will release their new album, The Curse Within, on November 17th via Mighty Music. The band has just launched the first official video from the album called "Memories Turn To Ashes" below:







The Curse Within will be available on vinyl, CD and digital featuring the following tracklisting:



“Despise Your Heroes"

“Inhale"

“Just Passing Through"

“Memories Turns To Ashes"

“My Last Words"

“Serpent's Curse"

“Stare At My Reflection"

“The Crimson Rider"

“The Will To Stand Up"

“To The Dark Side Of The Sun"

Check out a lyric video for “The Crimson Rider” below, and stay tuned for more album details.

Tour dates:

October

27 - Circus Club - Scandicci, Italy (with Angelus Apatrida)

29 - Le dB - Narbonne, France (with Angelus Apatrida)

30 - The Black Sheep - Montpellier, France (with Angelus Apatrida)

31 - La Scène Michelet - Nates, France (with Angelus Apatrida)

November

1 - Hipster Cafe - Rouen, France (with Angelus Apatrida)

3 - Chez Paulette Salle de concert - Pagney-Derrière Barine, France (with Angelus Apatrida)

4 - De Spiraal - Geraardsbergen, Belgium (Black-Out Bash V)

11 - Les Fusaux - Saint-Dizier, France (Lezard'os Metalfest 2017)

Lineup:

Alain Clément - Former and Lead Guitars

David Barbosa - Bass

Joël Barbosa - Drums

Geoffroy Lebon - Guitars

Mick Caesare - Vocals

(Photo - Peetlight Peetoff)