France’s RIGHT TO THE VOID Announces New Drummer

French melodic death metal band, Right To The Void, present their new drummer, Alex Dumas, who according to the band and to all the people that know him, is going to blast beyond the speed of light.

Says the band: “We are thrilled to welcome Alex in the band, we know him from the various bands he was in and we know he is the best drummer we could hope for. His natural groove will help the band to go further.”

Alex states: “I am honoured to be part of Right To The Void and I will give it my all to meet their expectations.”

Right To The Void is inspired by many different music styles. From death to thrash through Swedish metal, the band plays a modern, incisive and melodic metal.

The band released its first EP It Has To Be Done, recorded by Rakan Musics, in 2010 and played a lot of shows in France; sharing the stage with Napalm Death, Immolation, As They Burn, E-Force and many more. In 2012 the band signs with the international label Wormholedeath for its first album, Kingdom Of Vanity, released in 2013. The recording took place at the MathLab Recording Studios in Prato (Italy) with the producer Jonathan Mazzeo (The Way Of Purity, Mechanical God Creation). The mixing and the mastering were executed by Christian Donaldson (The Agonist, Beneath The Massacre, Cryptopsy) in Canada.

In 2014 the quintet goes back to the studio and records its second album Light Of The Fallen Gods with the same team to give an outstanding mixture of brutality and melody. Since the release of this album, the band toured all over Europe and never stopped writing new material for an upcoming release, expected in 2017.