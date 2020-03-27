France’s STINKY Release “Strangers With Familiar Faces” Video; New Album Out In June

The French quintet Stinky have unveiled a music video for the second preview track for their forthcoming third album (and M-Theory Audio debut), “Of Lost Things.”

According to Stinky vocalist Claire, “Strangers With Familiar Faces” – which is now available for streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, Bandcamp and other digital platforms – “talks about past relationships, about those people who have had an important place in our lives and who have taken a different path from ours – someone who once mattered, but who today has become a complete stranger.”

Like the band's recently released single “Revival Fire” – the video for which was filmed at France's largest annual metal festival, Hellfest – “Strangers With Familiar Faces” demonstrates the power and ferocity that's captured on Of Lost Things, which will now be released on June 12. Preorders on digipak CD and limited-edition splatter vinyl are available at this location, while all digital preorders include instant downloads of “Strangers With Familiar Faces” and “Revival Fire”.

Of Lost Things was recorded in part by Fabien Guilloteau (Hacride, The Necromancers) and features cover artwork by Emy Rojas (Clutch, Ministry, Queens of the Stone Age).

Tracklisting:

“Revival Fire”

“Lame Heart”

“Distance”

“Strangers With Familiar Faces”

“Mind Trapped”

“Unloving”

“Nosedive”

“Struggle”

“Made It Home”

“Spring Letter”

“Rough Diamond” (unplugged)

“Strangers With Familiar Faces” video:

(Photo by: Insane Motion)