France’s STINKY Release Unplugged Version Of “Rough Diamond”

The French band Stinky has released a music video for “Rough Diamond (Unplugged),” the closing track on the group's recently-released third album (and M-Theory Audio debut) Of Lost Things.

The original version of “Rough Diamond” appears on the group's acclaimed 2017 release “From Dead-End Street,” which the group supported with extensive touring throughout Europe alongside the likes of Terror, Walls of Jericho and Millencolin. According to the band, “This is our first acoustic piece that we've ever recorded, and it's a real achievement for us. We've wanted to record one of our songs as an acoustic version for years, and this time, we found a way to do it. After working on the acoustic arrangement, we wanted to give it more substance, so we invited our good friend Eddy Kaiser, who leads a dark/folk solo project, to collaborate with us on the song.”

While Stinky's plans to tour in support of “Of Lost Things” have been postponed indefinitely, the group recently returned to the stage as part of noted French metal festival Hellfest's “Hellfest From Home” livestream.

Says the band, “We were really happy to be invited to perform on an event of this scale, even though playing a show in front of video cameras with basically no audience is kind of a strange experience. We're thrilled about the amount of positive feedback we've received, and we'd like to thank every single person who watched the event and who are still watching it right now. A big shout-out to Arte Concert and Hellfest for putting their trust in us."

Of Lost Things was recorded in part by Fabien Guilloteau (Hacride, The Necromancers) and features cover artwork by Emy Rojas (Clutch, Ministry, Queens of the Stone Age).

Tracklisting:

“Revival Fire”

“Lame Heart”

“Distance”

“Strangers With Familiar Faces”

“Mind Trapped”

“Unloving”

“Nosedive”

“Struggle”

“Made It Home”

“Spring Letter”

“Rough Diamond” (unplugged)

“Strangers With Familiar Faces” video:

(Photo by: Insane Motion)