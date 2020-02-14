France’s STINKY Sign With M-Theory Audio

The French melodic hardcore/punk band Stinky – who have played more than 350 shows across 15 different countries in support of their first two albums, including a standout performance at last year's Hellfest – have signed with America's M-Theory Audio for the release of their forthcoming third full-length, Of Lost Things, which will be released in May.

While the band's name might seem curious to some, Stinky's music – a raucous blend of melodic punk and hardcore with a metal edge – unquestionably passes the smell test. The band capably fuses melody with an affinity for violence, making the quintet a combustible mix of energy and aggression.

On Of Lost Things,”Stinky sharpens the edge displayed on the band's first two albums while also introducing more melancholic elements that further accent their characteristic melody and punch. The first preview track from the record, “Revival Fire,” will premiere on February 28.

“Stinky is very pleased to be signing with M-Theory alongside bands such as Sworn Enemy, Backyard Babies and Santa Cruz for the release of Of Lost Things,” says Stinky vocalist Claire. “The album reflects lost memories and emotions conducive to self-reflection – a safe haven for all that we wanted to share.”

Since their formation a decade ago, Stinky has toured Europe numerous times, sharing the stage with the likes of Sick Of It All, Terror, Walls of Jericho, Comeback Kid and Millencolin. To date, the band has released two albums – 2015's Against Wind and Tide and 2017's From Dead-End Street. The group plans to tour aggressively in support of Of Lost Things, beginning with a series of dates in their home country and their first-ever tour of Japan. Additional tour dates, as well as further information about Of Lost Things, will be announced in the coming weeks.