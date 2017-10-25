France’s TEMNEIN Debut “Against The Waves” Music Video

French melodic death metal outfit Temnein have released a video for “Against The Waves”, featured on the band’s new album, White Stained Inferno, available via Massacre Records. Watch below.

The album was produced by Frederic "El Mobo" Motte at Conkrete Studio. All artwork by Ibay Arifin Suradi.

Tracklisting:

“Impending Outbreak”

“Ataxia”

“Denying The Threat”

“Bad Omen”

“Knowledge As A Burden”

“White Stained Inferno”

“Against The Waves”

“The Seal”

“Wrong Escape”

“A Momentary Peace”

“Dawn Of A New Day”

“Against The Waves” video:

"Denying The Threat" lyric video:

(Photo - Damien Dentler Photography)