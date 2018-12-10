France’s TEMNEIN Debut “White Stained Inferno” Music Video

French melodic death metal outfit, Temnein, have released a video for “White Stained Inferno”, the title track of the band’s latest album, available via Massacre Records. Watch below.

The album was produced by Frederic "El Mobo" Motte at Conkrete Studio. All artwork by Ibay Arifin Suradi.

Tracklisting:

“Impending Outbreak”

“Ataxia”

“Denying The Threat”

“Bad Omen”

“Knowledge As A Burden”

“White Stained Inferno”

“Against The Waves”

“The Seal”

“Wrong Escape”

“A Momentary Peace”

“Dawn Of A New Day”

“White Stained Inferno” video:

“Against The Waves” video:

"Denying The Threat" lyric video: