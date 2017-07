Massacre Records has announced the signing of French melodic death metal outfit Temnein.

The was founded in 2009 and released a demo (Time To Avenge, 2010) and their 404B.C. debut in 2014.

Temnein will release their new album White Stained Inferno in late October. The band has stated it will be darker and more atmospheric than the debut.

Additional details will be announced soon.