FRANK DIMINO And PUNKY MEADOWS Officially Resurrect ANGEL; New Album In The Works, Live Dates In Planning

Frank DiMino, frontman for '70s rock band Angel, has checked in via his official Facebook page with the following announcement:

"HAPPY NEW YEAR! We have some exciting news to share...

Having our own solo projects and performing on each other’s records led to a natural progression to assemble the side project, Punky Meadows & Frank DiMino of Angel. This led to a very successful 2018 tour. The great chemistry we experienced has led us to our next journey of writing and performing together and to enter the New Year as Angel Featuring Punky Meadows And Frank DiMino. The band consisting of Punky, Frank, Danny, Charlie, Billy and Steve will return wearing white and performing a full Angel set.

We will be recording a brand new album and begin touring April 2019. We are very excited to announce that Starz will be joining us for many shows. Looking forward to Rocking with all of you in 2019!"

On December 14th, 2018 Mighty Music and Target Group released material from the legendary Punky Meadows and Frank DiMino. This limited edition 12" etched single commemorates the 2018 Reunion Tour and features "Lost and Lonely", "Never Again", and the unreleased Angel song, "Tonight". Pre-orders in Europe are now available at Targetshop here.

Punky Meadows and Frank DiMino are best known to millions of people as the guitarist and lead singer of 70s iconic rock group Angel. Known for their elaborate stage show and all-white costumes, Casablanca Records signed the band to a multi-album deal upon the recommendation of Gene Simmons without even hearing the band play.

They released six albums for Casablanca and toured non-stop playing American arenas with acts such as Aerosmith, Rush, Journey, Styx, Ted Nugent, and a highly successful Japanese tour which included two sold-out nights headlining the legendary Budokan. Angel appeared on the television shows American Bandstand, Don Kirshner’s Rock Concert, The Midnight Special, and in the film “Foxes”.

In 2018, after 35 years, the two are back out on the road supporting two very successful solo albums, Punky Meadows' Fallen Angel (#6 on Billboard Heatseaker chart), Frank DiMino’s Old Habits Die Hard, and playing a full Angel set to packed venues around the globe.

The single is released by Deko Music, was remastered for vinyl by Alan Douches (Fleetwood Mac, Pete Townshend, Yes) and 200 copies will be autographed by both Punky Meadows and Frank DiMino.

Additional US/European dates to be announced for 2019.

Earlier this year it was announced that Punky Meadows and Frank Dimino from the legendary '70s rock band Angel would be performing shows together for the first time in over 35 years. On June 15th, they were joined by former bandmate Gregg Giuffria in Las Vegas during "Tower"; he hadn't performed with Meadows and Dimino in 37 years. Check out the fan-filmed video below.