FRANK HANNON PRODUCTIONS Announces "Far Out Friday!"; Livestream Concert To Be Broadcast From Monster Of Rock Cruises Studios This Friday

Frank Hannon Productions is presenting a livestream concert called Far Out Friday! this coming Friday, July 31 - broadcasting from the newly MORC studios (at 6 PM, PST on the MORC studios Facebook page).

Featuring musical sets by two brand new young artists Red Voodoo and JT Loux, that have been developing their sound under the guidance of Tesla guitarist Frank Hannon’s new production company, the musical show will have performances by the artists, interviews with the bands, and a special guest appearance by Britt Lightning lead guitarist of Vixen. She is also the current host of Rock And Roll Fantasy Camp online Master Class.

Taking inspiration from television shows of the past, Frank Hannon decided to create the Far Out Friday! livestream show to be reminiscent of shows he grew up with such as American Bandstand, Ed Sullivan Show, or Don Kirshner’s Rock Concert, whereas Frank Hannon will be hosting, interviewing, and showcasing the new talent.

MORC Studios live streams are produced at Third Encore soundstage in Burbank CA, and have been offering up great performances with amazing visual backgrounds recently on their Facebook live page. The highly professional set up caught the eye of FHP and the MORC livestream was an obvious collaboration for the event.

Frank Hannon states, “Having performed on the Monsters Of Rock cruises for many years, it made total sense to me for my first live stream concert to be performed at the new MORC studio platform. I have been searching for a venue to showcase the new talent I’ve been producing and MORC studios is an amazing new streaming platform during this current shutdown of musical gatherings.”

This will be a great showcase for both Red Voodoo and JT Loux, as both groups have been practicing hard to write and record brand new unreleased music

“During the shutdown of live shows since March of this year, I have rekindled my passion for studio recording and helping other artists. Discovering and coaching these teenage kids Red Voodoo and JT Loux has been such a fun experience creatively, and the song 'Rise Up’ has been touching a lot of people with 11K listens so far on Spotify (video for the song can be viewed below). I am very happy to have teamed up with MORC studios for this showcase.”

Additionally, Frank offered this shout-out via Facebook:



Also appearing on this Far Out Friday! livestream will be special guest Britt Lightning of Vixen and an acoustic performance by Frank Hannon. Both Frank and Britt are part of the MORC alumni having performed on the Monsters Of Rock Cruises. Britt Lightning is now the host of Rock And Roll Fantasy Camp online master class and this live stream will feature an encore jam session that pays tribute to Red Voodoo’s main musical influence Sammy Hagar. Watch to the end as the musicians perform rocking renditions of Sammy Hagar classics. Frank Hannon Productions’ Far Out Friday! livestream show is sure to be the start of a rock and roll weekend!

Facebook live event page, here.

The Far Out Friday! livestream event is a relative to Frank Hannon’s Far Out Podcast, which has averaged 2,700 downloads a month and over 21,000 total listens. Guests of the podcast have included members of Def Leppard, Neil Zlozower, the CMO of Gibson Guitars and more.