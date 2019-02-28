FRANK ZAPPA Hologram Addresses So-Called "Questionable Content" Violation From Ticketmaster

Composer, musician, futurist and innovator Frank Zappa is facing censorship yet again over so-called "questionable content" in the ad artwork for the upcoming The Bizarre World Of Frank Zappa hologram tour which will make its debut this April in the U.S.

The tour artwork was curiously censored by Ticketmaster who cited the image for so-called "questionable content," according to their Content Governance team, and wouldn't post it online. The censored image pays homage to Frank Zappa & the Mothers' 1974 song "Penguin in Bondage." View the artwork below:

Now, in a first look at the Zappa Hologram, FZ addresses these claims, saying exactly what he said in 1984: "I'm a person who likes to do what he wants to do... whether people like it or not and what I do is designed for people who like it, not for people who don't." Oh how very little has changed. See the Zappa Hologram now:

Zappa - who always fought against censorship and for all artists' rights - appeared before Congress on September 19, 1985. He later famously, voluntarily labeled his albums with his "Warning Guarantee" in the mid-80s... a slightly updated version is now on offer:

Beyond the images in question, artwork for the tour gives clues to the kinds of fantastical holograms fans who purchase tickets for the tour will experience. Ahmet Zappa says, "If you're someone that can't enjoy the absurdity and humor of bringing Frank's music and lyrics to life via holograms - such as penguins in bondage, talking hot dogs and super natural dental floss - this show might not be your cup of tea. In response to Ticketmaster, I re-submit the poster artwork with our newly updated Warning Guarantee hiding the buttocks of the cartoon penguin. I mean, seriously Ticketmaster?"

The Bizarre World Of Frank Zappa will kick off with nine U.S. shows on April 19th, with seven European performances in May to follow. Produced by Eyellusion, the Bizarre World Of Frank Zappa hologram tour band is comprised of former Zappa bandmates for this monumental series of shows. The touring unit boasts guitarists Ray White and Mike Keneally, bassist Scott Thunes, multi-instrumentalist Robert Martin, percussionist Ed Mann, and drummer and ZAPPA archivist Joe "Vaultmeister" Travers.

For more information, visit zappa.com.