FRANK ZAPPA – Zappa Wild Stache IPA To Be Available For Limited Time

Musical legend Frank Zappa once uttered the words: "You can't be a real country unless you have a beer."

And when CLS Farms cultivated a wild hop as untamed as Zappa's musical leanings, leading brewery Sierra Nevada took notice. The company purchased their entire 2015 crop and with the blessing of the Zappa Family Trust, Sierra Nevada brewed a beer as wild and distinctive as Zappa himself.

For the first time, Zappa Wild Stache IPA is available at a variety of locations (to find a local spot, please use the Sierra Nevada Beer Locator). To celebrate its release, The Pikey in Los Angeles will host a special tasting of Zappa Wild Stache IPA tonight (Friday, October 26th) beginning at 8:00 PM, complete with a soundtrack of Frank Zappa Music.