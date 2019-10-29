FRANKIE BANALI - "I'll Be Back Out On The Road With QUIET RIOT For The End Of This Year And Into 2020"

In a new interview with MA Entertainment Global (listen below), Quiet Riot drummer Frankie Banali - who recently revealed that he has been battling stage four pancreatic cancer - talks about a number of topics, including his diagnosis.

Says Banali: "What ended up happening is after I was diagnosed, I was able to do a festival date in Florida in April, and then in May, I was able to do the M3 festival. After that, my doctors said that I wasn't fit to fly or be away from the facilities where I was getting - or about to get - treatment. So it prevented me from playing a lot of dates this year with Quiet Riot out on the road, although in August I was able to do two local L.A.-area dates, because I didn't have to fly. And then I just did the Whisky this past Saturday, the 26th. But they've given me the green light to go ahead and play the last two shows of the year, one in November and one in December, as well as I'm gonna be going to Japan to play a show there with a Japanese artist, Mr. Jimmy, in December as well. And we're gonna start doing treatment... my chemotherapy and my recovery time based on when I have to fly out to do dates. So I'll be back out on the road with Quiet Riot for the end of this year and into 2020."

Banali performed with Quiet Riot October 26 at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California. It was his first performance since revealing his cancer diagnosis. Fan-filmed video is available below:

Quiet Riot's upcoming album, Hollywood Cowboys (featuring James Durbin on vocals), is out on November 8 via Frontiers Music Srl. Pre-order the album and find alternate single streams, here.

Tracklisting:

"Don’t Call It Love"

"In The Blood"

"Heartbreak City"

"The Devil That You Know"

"Change Or Die"

"Roll On"

"Insanity"

"Hellbender"

"Wild Horses"

"Holding On"

"Last Outcast"

"Arrows And Angels"

"In The Blood" video:

"Heartbreak City":

"Don’t Call It Love":

(Top photo taken October 19, 2019)