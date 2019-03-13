FRANKIE BANALI On Upcoming QUIET RIOT Studio Album - "I Hope It'll Be A Pleasant Surprise, It's The Most Varied Record"; Audio

Jimmy Kay from Canada's The Metal Voice recently spoke to Quiet Riot leader and drummer Frankie Banali, who spoke about the band's new live release, unreleased Quiet Riot songs, Kevin Dubrow, Randy Rhoads, and QR's upcoming new studio album.

On the musical direction of the new studio album and the timeline, Banali reveals: "All the drums, bass and guitar tracks are done. About half of the vocals are done so it's a matter of finishing the other half of the lead and background vocals. Then the the mixing process will start. We're still working on on the art and on all those components so I think best-case scenario fall 2019, or worst-case scenario early next year. From my perspective, it is the most varied Quiet Riot record I have ever have ever worked on. It's gonna cover a lot of bases, I think is going to surprise a lot of people and I hope it'll be a pleasant surprise, it's the most varied record. My first consideration when I'm writing something and when I write together with my writing partner Neil Citron is what would Kevin Dubrow like this? The greatest thing about Kevin is he was so open-minded and he had such a broad taste in music that there were there were very few things that he didn't like."

Quiet Riot's new CD/DVD and Blu-Ray, One Night In Milan, is out now via Frontiers Music Srl. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Run For Cover"

"Slick Black Cadillac"

"Mama Weer All Crazee Now"

"Whatever It Takes"

"Terrified"

"Love's A Bitch"

"Condition Critical"

"Thunderbird"

"Party All Night"

"Freak Flag"

"I Can't Get Enough"

"Wild & The Young"

"Let's Get Crazy"

"Cum On Feel The Noize"

"Bang Your Head"

