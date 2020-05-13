FREDDIE MERCURY Tribute Concert To Stream Globally In Support of The World Health Organization

Queen and Eagle Rock Entertainment have partnered with The Mercury Phoenix Trust to present a special YouTube premiere screening of The Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert in support of the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization.

This Friday, May 15, the Official Queen YouTube Channel will be premiering a special stream of the Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert as part of the ongoing fight with COVID-19, with all donations supporting the World Health Organisation. Google.org is matching $2 for every $1 donated. This ongoing Google/YouTube UN Foundation campaign fundraiser is running through June 30, 2020. The concert will be available for 48 hours only.

Click here to watch on Friday at 7pm (BST) / 2pm (EST) / 11am (PST)

The Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert for AIDS Awareness took place on Easter Monday, 20th April 1992 at Wembley Stadium in front of a 72,000 sold-out crowd and global broadcast audience of over one billion. The concert was a tribute to Queen's lead vocalist, Freddie Mercury, who died of AIDS on 24 November 1991. Queen’s remaining members Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon were joined on stage by many of the biggest acts in the world including David Bowie, George Michael, Annie Lennox, Elton John, Guns N’ Roses, Robert Plant, Metallica, Liza Minelli, Def Leppard, Seal, Roger Daltrey and many more. The concert was to be the last large scale live event John Deacon performed with Queen.

The profits from the concert were used to launch The Mercury Phoenix Trust. The trust is a core part of Queen and Freddie’s legacy and has gone on to provide in excess of £17m to over 1000 projects in 57 countries in the ongoing fight against AIDS worldwide.