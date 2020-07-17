FREEDOM CALL Announce One-Off Live Show For August - "No Drive-In Cinema Or Livestream"

Germany's Freedom Call have checked in with a special announcement:

"Hey friends, finally we are back. Last-minute, we were invited to rock the house at the Kulturbühne Odenwald. No drive-in cinema or livestream! There you can see and enjoy us live with full of Power & Glory, of course under the current rules. Don't miss this and get your tickets quickly, the number is strictly limited."

The show will take place on Friday, August 7th in Michelstadt, Germany at Eventlokal Hüttenwerk. Get your tickets here.