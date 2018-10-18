FREEDOM CALL Frontman CHRIS BAY Releases New Single "Silent Cry" Featuring SONJA HÖLLERING; Official Video Available

Freedom Call mastermind Chris Bay releases his fourth single and video, "Silent Cry", today (October 18th). The song features singer Sonja Höllering and is taken from Bay's first solo album, Chasing The Sun.

Chris: "Dear friends, a very special work is done. Here, I would like to introduce the brand new video clip "Silent Cry" from my solo album "Chasing the Sun". In this song, melancholy and emotion dominate the musical and textual soul. Maybe that's why the song "Silent Cry" is especially close to my heart. Torn out of a seemingly perfect world of security and everyday habits, you sometimes feel the deep emotional longing for something powerful, which cannot be expressed in words ... the "Silent Cry". With strong-voiced support from the charming singer Sonja Höllering, the video clip was filmed in front of a lavish backdrop and with many lovingly arranged details. As a producer, nobody less than her husband Franz Höllering stood behind the camera and brought my personal vision of this song to the screen aptly and empathetically. Maybe some of you will recognize yourself in this kind of illusion."

Check out the video below.

Chasing The Sun is available on CD, download and stream. Order here.

Chasing The Sun tracklisting:

“Flying Hearts”

“Light My Fire”

“Move On”

“Radio Starlight”

“Silent Cry”

“Hollywood Dancer”

“Keep Waiting”

“Misty Rain”

“Where Waters Flow In Heaven”

“Bad Boyz”

“Love Will Never Lie”

“Flying Hearts” video:

“Hollywood Dancer” video:

“Radio Starlight” lyric video:

