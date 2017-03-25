FREEDOM CALL - Live Dates Announced For Japan

German melodic metallers Freedom Call have annoounced three live dates for Japan, due to take place in SEptember 2017. Their schedule is currently as follows:

September

1 - tba

2 - Tokyo, Japan

3 - Osaka, Japan

Venues will be confirmed soon.

Freedom Call have released a new video for the song “Metal Is For Everyone”, from the forthcoming studio album Master Of Light.

Frontman Chris Bay on the video: "Hey Callers, finally here it is! We can't wait to introduce our brand new video clip “Metal Is For Everyone“ for the upcoming new masterpiece Master Of Light. This time we were initiating an amazingly successful campaign on Facebook, we've never seen before. And made it possible, that the craziest metal heads from all around the world are assuming the part of the main actors of the video clip! Whether from Thailand, USA, Australia, Chile, Brazil or from almost entire Europe... so incredible, we wanna thank you so much for your creativity, you were really kicking ass! So we could prove, that two things are absolutely facts: Freedom Call has definitely the best and happiest fans in the world and...METAL IS FOR EVERYONE!"

Master Of Light will be released on November 18th in North America (Europe on November 11th) through SPV/Steamhammer. The album will be released in two physical versions, each with a different cover:

Green: DigiPak incl. Poster

Blue: Double LP Gatefold, 180 g, printed inner sleeves, blue Vinyl, CD in paper sleeve

Tracklisting:

“Metal Is For Everyone”

“Hammer Of The Gods”

“A World Beyond”

“Masters Of Light”

“Kings Rise And Fall”

“Cradle Of Angels”

“Emerald Skies”

“Hail The Legend”

“Ghost Ballet”

“Rock The Nation”

“Riders In The Sky”

“High Up”

“Hammer Of The Gods” lyric video: