FREEDOM CALL Mastermind CHRIS BAY Releases "Flying Hearts" Single And Music Video

Freedom Call mastermind Chris Bay has released the third single and video, "Flying Hearts", taken from his first solo album, Chasing The Sun, out now.

Chris Bay regarding the video and song: "Here it is, the brand new video clip 'Flying Hearts' from my solo album Chasing The Sun. This great clip was filmed during our Southeast Asian tour with Freedom Call in Thailand, so the album title Chasing The Sun is literally a program. For me, this video is very special, as I have been very touched by the flair, the beautiful landscape and the cordiality of this country. I wish you a lot of fun with this clip. Certainly it will cause some of you wanderlust... in any case, that's how I feel."

Chasing The Sun tracklisting:

“Flying Hearts”

“Light My Fire”

“Move On”

“Radio Starlight”

“Silent Cry”

“Hollywood Dancer”

“Keep Waiting”

“Misty Rain”

“Where Waters Flow In Heaven”

“Bad Boyz”

“Love Will Never Lie”

“Flying Hearts” video:

“Hollywood Dancer” video:

“Radio Starlight” lyric video:

