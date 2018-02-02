FREEDOM CALL Mastermind CHRIS BAY Releases "Hollywood Dancer" Music Video

Freedom Call mastermind Chris Bay has released his second single and video, "Hollywood Dancer", taken from his first solo album, Chasing The Sun.

Chris Bay regarding the song: "The title 'Hollywood Dancer' is about a topic that has probably met almost every one of us in a dream... Let's face it, who of us has never imagined being a big star, a celebrity... a "Hollywood Dancer". However, this status not only includes pleasant sides of life, but separates these privileged ones from the working life... from reality. Not participating in everyday life can end in isolation and loneliness."

Watch the clip below.

Chasing The Sun will be released on February 23rd on CD, download and stream. Pre-order here.

Chasing The Sun tracklisting:

“Flying Hearts”

“Light My Fire”

“Move On”

“Radio Starlight”

“Silent Cry”

“Hollywood Dancer”

“Keep Waiting”

“Misty Rain”

“Where Waters Flow In Heaven”

“Bad Boyz”

“Love Will Never Lie”

“Hollywood Dancer” video:

“Radio Starlight” lyric video: