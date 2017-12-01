FREEDOM CALL Mastermind CHRIS BAY Releases “Radio Starlight” Single, Lyric Video; Chasing The Sun Album Details Revealed

Freedom Call mastermind Chris Bay has released his first single and video, "Radio Starlight", taken from his first solo album, Chasing The Sun. Get the single here, and watch a lyric video for the song below.

Chasing The Sun will be released on February 23rd on CD, download and stream. Pre-order here.

Chasing The Sun tracklisting:

“Flying Hearts”

“Light My Fire”

“Move On”

“Radio Starlight”

“Silent Cry”

“Hollywood Dancer”

“Keep Waiting”

“Misty Rain”

“Where Waters Flow In Heaven”

“Bad Boyz”

“Love Will Never Lie”

“Radio Starlight” lyric video: