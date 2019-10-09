FREEDOM CALL Receive 20th Anniversary Award From SPV / Steamhammer

Before a packed show in Hamburg, German, Freedom Call received a special "20th Anniversary" award from their record company, SPV/Steamhammer. This year marks their 20th year as a band and they are also now 20 years at SPV/Steamhammer. In these years they have sold over 250,000 records and have now reached over 60,000,000 streams.

The band's new album, M.E.T.A.L., was released in August on CD digipak, 2LP gatefold, download and stream. Get it here.

The band released a great video for the song "M.E.T.A.L.", which has achieved over 160,000 views on YouTube. Watch below:

Upcoming tour dates:

October

9 - Berlin, Germany - Musik & Frieden

10 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

11 - Prague, Czech Republic - MeetFactory

12 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Masters Of Rock Cafe

13 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert

15 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

16 - Cologne, Germany - Club Volta

17 - Stuttgart, Germany - Club Cann

18 - Erfurt, Germany - HsD

19 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

20 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix

25 - Colmar, France - Le Grillen

26 - Vouziers, France - Festival de Vouziers

November

1 - Finspang, Sweden - Hugo

2 - Lulea, Sweden - Kuturens Hus

3 - Stockholm, Sweden - Nalen Klubb

6 - Lyon, France - Rock N' Eat

7 - Milan, Italy - Legend Club

8 - San Dona Di Piave, Italy - Revolver Club

9 - Roma, Italy - Wishlist Club

10 - Firenze, Italy - Circus Club

February

21 - Pamplona, Spain - Sala Totem

22 - Madrid, Spain - Nazca Music Club

23 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Boveda

March

13 - Memmingen, Germany - Kaminwerk

28 - London, England - The Underworld

August

14-15 - Graz, Austria - Metal On The Hill

(Pictured above, from left to right: Björn von Oettingen (Head of Promotion Steamhammer), Francesco Ferraro (Freedom Call, bass), Timi Breideband (Freedom Call, drums), Chris Bay (Freedom Call, guitars/vocals), Olly Hahn (Head of Steamhammer), Lars Rettkowitz (Freedom Call, guitars) - Photo: Christoph Speidel)