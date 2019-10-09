FREEDOM CALL Receive 20th Anniversary Award From SPV / Steamhammer
October 9, 2019, 9 minutes ago
Before a packed show in Hamburg, German, Freedom Call received a special "20th Anniversary" award from their record company, SPV/Steamhammer. This year marks their 20th year as a band and they are also now 20 years at SPV/Steamhammer. In these years they have sold over 250,000 records and have now reached over 60,000,000 streams.
The band's new album, M.E.T.A.L., was released in August on CD digipak, 2LP gatefold, download and stream. Get it here.
The band released a great video for the song "M.E.T.A.L.", which has achieved over 160,000 views on YouTube. Watch below:
Upcoming tour dates:
October
9 - Berlin, Germany - Musik & Frieden
10 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal
11 - Prague, Czech Republic - MeetFactory
12 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Masters Of Rock Cafe
13 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert
15 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
16 - Cologne, Germany - Club Volta
17 - Stuttgart, Germany - Club Cann
18 - Erfurt, Germany - HsD
19 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
20 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix
25 - Colmar, France - Le Grillen
26 - Vouziers, France - Festival de Vouziers
November
1 - Finspang, Sweden - Hugo
2 - Lulea, Sweden - Kuturens Hus
3 - Stockholm, Sweden - Nalen Klubb
6 - Lyon, France - Rock N' Eat
7 - Milan, Italy - Legend Club
8 - San Dona Di Piave, Italy - Revolver Club
9 - Roma, Italy - Wishlist Club
10 - Firenze, Italy - Circus Club
February
21 - Pamplona, Spain - Sala Totem
22 - Madrid, Spain - Nazca Music Club
23 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Boveda
March
13 - Memmingen, Germany - Kaminwerk
28 - London, England - The Underworld
August
14-15 - Graz, Austria - Metal On The Hill
(Pictured above, from left to right: Björn von Oettingen (Head of Promotion Steamhammer), Francesco Ferraro (Freedom Call, bass), Timi Breideband (Freedom Call, drums), Chris Bay (Freedom Call, guitars/vocals), Olly Hahn (Head of Steamhammer), Lars Rettkowitz (Freedom Call, guitars) - Photo: Christoph Speidel)