FREEDOM CALL Release "111" Single And Music Video; M.E.T.A.L. Album Details Revealed
June 21, 2019, an hour ago
German melodic metal band, Freedom Call, have released a new single and video, for the song "111". The song is taken from the forthcoming studio album, M.E.T.A.L..
Chris Bay says: "The title of the first single release ‘111’ (with the “perceived” subtitle ‘The Number Of The Angels’) is also programmatic for the album. 111 is the number of angels in Western esotericism, and it also plays an important role in my life. I come across it constantly, be it the number of my hotel room, a receipt at the supermarket or even my birth date. I’m obviously a ‘one’ person which also means that I’m a ‘light person’.”
The new album, M.E.T.A.L. will be released August 23 via SPV/Steamhammer as a CD, digipak version, 2LP gatefold version, download and stream. Pre-order here.
Tracklisting:
"111"
"Spirit Of Daedalus"
"M.E.T.A.L."
"Ace Of The Unicorn"
"Sail Away"
"Fly With Us"
"One Step Into Wonderland"
"Days Of Glory"
"Wheel Of Time"
"Ronin"
"Sole Survivor"
"Emerald Skies" (acoustic) (digipak bonus track)
"Warriors" (acoustic) (digipak and LP bonus track)
20th Anniversary Festivals:
June
29 - Forchheim, Germany - J.B.O. Ein Fest
July
6 - Ballenstedt, Germany - Rock Harz Festival
13 - Cremona, Italy - Luppolo in Rock
August
2 - Rudno, Slovakia - Rockfest Nitrianske
3 - Ostrava, Czech Republic - Ostrava V Plamenech
17 - Hünfeld, Germany - Rhön Rock Open Air
20th Anniversary - M.E.T.A.L. European Tour:
September
27 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch
28 - Landgraaf, Netherlands - De Oefenbunker
October
4 - Kosice, Slovakia - Kulturpark
8 - Hamburg, Germany - Knust
9 - Berlin, Germany - Musik & Frieden
10 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal
11 - Prague, Czech Republic - MeetFactory
12 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Masters Of Rock Cafe
13 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert
15 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
16 - Cologne, Germany - Club Volta
17 - Stuttgart, Germany - Club Cann
18 - Erfurt, Germany - HsD
19 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
20 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix
25 - Colmar, France - Le Grillen
26 - Vouziers, France - Festival de Vouziers
November
1 - Finspang, Sweden - Hugo
2 - Lulea, Sweden - Kuturens Hus
3 - Stockholm, Sweden - Nalen Klubb