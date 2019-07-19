FREEDOM CALL Release Official Video For "M.E.T.A.L."

German melodic metal band, Freedom Call, have released an official video for the title track from their forthcoming studio album, M.E.T.A.L.. Check it out below.

The new album, M.E.T.A.L. will be released August 23 via SPV/Steamhammer as a CD, digipak version, 2LP gatefold version, download and stream. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"111"

"Spirit Of Daedalus"

"M.E.T.A.L."

"Ace Of The Unicorn"

"Sail Away"

"Fly With Us"

"One Step Into Wonderland"

"Days Of Glory"

"Wheel Of Time"

"Ronin"

"Sole Survivor"

"Emerald Skies" (acoustic) (digipak bonus track)

"Warriors" (acoustic) (digipak and LP bonus track)

20th Anniversary Festivals:

August

2 - Rudno, Slovakia - Rockfest Nitrianske

3 - Ostrava, Czech Republic - Ostrava V Plamenech

17 - Hünfeld, Germany - Rhön Rock Open Air

20th Anniversary - M.E.T.A.L. European Tour:

September

27 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch

28 - Landgraaf, Netherlands - De Oefenbunker

October

4 - Kosice, Slovakia - Kulturpark

8 - Hamburg, Germany - Knust

9 - Berlin, Germany - Musik & Frieden

10 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

11 - Prague, Czech Republic - MeetFactory

12 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Masters Of Rock Cafe

13 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert

15 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

16 - Cologne, Germany - Club Volta

17 - Stuttgart, Germany - Club Cann

18 - Erfurt, Germany - HsD

19 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

20 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix

25 - Colmar, France - Le Grillen

26 - Vouziers, France - Festival de Vouziers

November

1 - Finspang, Sweden - Hugo

2 - Lulea, Sweden - Kuturens Hus

3 - Stockholm, Sweden - Nalen Klubb