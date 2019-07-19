FREEDOM CALL Release Official Video For "M.E.T.A.L."
July 19, 2019, an hour ago
German melodic metal band, Freedom Call, have released an official video for the title track from their forthcoming studio album, M.E.T.A.L.. Check it out below.
The new album, M.E.T.A.L. will be released August 23 via SPV/Steamhammer as a CD, digipak version, 2LP gatefold version, download and stream. Pre-order here.
Tracklisting:
"111"
"Spirit Of Daedalus"
"M.E.T.A.L."
"Ace Of The Unicorn"
"Sail Away"
"Fly With Us"
"One Step Into Wonderland"
"Days Of Glory"
"Wheel Of Time"
"Ronin"
"Sole Survivor"
"Emerald Skies" (acoustic) (digipak bonus track)
"Warriors" (acoustic) (digipak and LP bonus track)
20th Anniversary Festivals:
August
2 - Rudno, Slovakia - Rockfest Nitrianske
3 - Ostrava, Czech Republic - Ostrava V Plamenech
17 - Hünfeld, Germany - Rhön Rock Open Air
20th Anniversary - M.E.T.A.L. European Tour:
September
27 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch
28 - Landgraaf, Netherlands - De Oefenbunker
October
4 - Kosice, Slovakia - Kulturpark
8 - Hamburg, Germany - Knust
9 - Berlin, Germany - Musik & Frieden
10 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal
11 - Prague, Czech Republic - MeetFactory
12 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Masters Of Rock Cafe
13 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert
15 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
16 - Cologne, Germany - Club Volta
17 - Stuttgart, Germany - Club Cann
18 - Erfurt, Germany - HsD
19 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
20 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix
25 - Colmar, France - Le Grillen
26 - Vouziers, France - Festival de Vouziers
November
1 - Finspang, Sweden - Hugo
2 - Lulea, Sweden - Kuturens Hus
3 - Stockholm, Sweden - Nalen Klubb