FREEDOM CALL Release Teaser Video For 20th Anniversary - M.E.T.A.L. Tour; New Album Due In August

German melodic metal band, Freedom Call, have released a new video teaser for their 20th Anniversary - M.E.T.A.L. tour in September/October 2019. Special guest will be the symphonic power metal band Visions Of Atlantis from Austria. You can see the video teaser below.

The new album, M.E.T.A.L., will be released in August through SPV/Steamhammer as a CD digipak version, a 2LP gatefold version, download and stream. Complete details to follow.

20th Anniversary Festivals:

June

15 - Malaga, Spain - Rock The Coast Festival

29 - Forchheim, Germany - J.B.O. Ein Fest

July

3-6 - Ballenstedt, Germany - Rock Harz Festival

13 - Cremona, Italy - Luppolo in Rock

August

2 - Rudno, Slovakia - Rockfest Nitrianske

3 - Ostrava, Czech Republic - Ostrava V Plamenech

17 - Hünfeld, Germany - Rhön Rock Open Air

20th Anniversary - M.E.T.A.L. European Tour:

September

27 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch

28 - Landgraaf, Netherlands - De Oefenbunker

October

8 - Hamburg, Germany - Knust

9 - Berlin, Germany - Musik & Frieden

10 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

13 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert

15 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

16 - Cologne, Germany - Club Volta

17 - Stuttgart, Germany - Club Cann

18 - Erfurt, Germany - HsD

19 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

20 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix

25 - Colmar, France - Le Grillen

26 - Vouziers, France - Festival de Vouziers

(Photo - Ingo Spörl)