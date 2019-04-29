FREEDOM CALL Release Teaser Video For 20th Anniversary - M.E.T.A.L. Tour; New Album Due In August

April 29, 2019, 18 minutes ago

German melodic metal band, Freedom Call, have released a new video teaser for their 20th Anniversary - M.E.T.A.L. tour in September/October 2019. Special guest will be the symphonic power metal band Visions Of Atlantis from Austria. You can see the video teaser below.

The new album, M.E.T.A.L., will be released in August through SPV/Steamhammer as a CD digipak version, a 2LP gatefold version, download and stream. Complete details to follow.

20th Anniversary Festivals:

June
15 - Malaga, Spain - Rock The Coast Festival
29 - Forchheim, Germany - J.B.O. Ein Fest

July
3-6 - Ballenstedt, Germany - Rock Harz Festival
13 - Cremona, Italy - Luppolo in Rock

August
2 - Rudno, Slovakia - Rockfest Nitrianske
3 - Ostrava, Czech Republic - Ostrava V Plamenech
17 - Hünfeld, Germany - Rhön Rock Open Air

20th Anniversary - M.E.T.A.L. European Tour:

September
27 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch
28 - Landgraaf, Netherlands - De Oefenbunker

October
8 - Hamburg, Germany - Knust
9 - Berlin, Germany - Musik & Frieden
10 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal
13 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert
15 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
16 - Cologne, Germany - Club Volta
17 - Stuttgart, Germany - Club Cann
18 - Erfurt, Germany - HsD
19 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
20 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix
25 - Colmar, France - Le Grillen
26 - Vouziers, France - Festival de Vouziers

(Photo - Ingo Spörl)



