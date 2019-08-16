FREEDOM CALL Streaming New Song "Spirit Of Daedalus"
August 16, 2019, 31 minutes ago
German melodic metal band, Freedom Call, are streaming the new song, "Spirit Of Daedalus", from their forthcoming studio album, M.E.T.A.L.. Listen below.
M.E.T.A.L. will be released August 23 via SPV/Steamhammer as a CD, digipak version, 2LP gatefold version, download and stream. Pre-order here.
Tracklisting:
"111"
"Spirit Of Daedalus"
"M.E.T.A.L."
"Ace Of The Unicorn"
"Sail Away"
"Fly With Us"
"One Step Into Wonderland"
"Days Of Glory"
"Wheel Of Time"
"Ronin"
"Sole Survivor"
"Emerald Skies" (acoustic) (digipak bonus track)
"Warriors" (acoustic) (digipak and LP bonus track)
"Spirit Of Daedalus":
"M.E.T.A.L." video:
"111" video:
20th Anniversary Festivals:
August
17 - Hünfeld, Germany - Rhön Rock Open Air
20th Anniversary - M.E.T.A.L. European Tour:
September
27 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch
28 - Landgraaf, Netherlands - De Oefenbunker
October
4 - Kosice, Slovakia - Kulturpark
8 - Hamburg, Germany - Knust
9 - Berlin, Germany - Musik & Frieden
10 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal
11 - Prague, Czech Republic - MeetFactory
12 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Masters Of Rock Cafe
13 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert
15 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
16 - Cologne, Germany - Club Volta
17 - Stuttgart, Germany - Club Cann
18 - Erfurt, Germany - HsD
19 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
20 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix
25 - Colmar, France - Le Grillen
26 - Vouziers, France - Festival de Vouziers
November
1 - Finspang, Sweden - Hugo
2 - Lulea, Sweden - Kuturens Hus
3 - Stockholm, Sweden - Nalen Klubb
6 - Lyon, France - Rock N' Eat
7 - Milan, Italy - Legend Club
8 - San Dona Di Piave, Italy - Revolver Club
9 - Roma, Italy - Wishlist Club
10 - Firenze, Italy - Circus Club
2020 dates:
February
21 - Pamplona, Spain - Sala Totem
22 - Madrid, Spain - Nazca Music Club
23 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Boveda
March
13 - Memmingen, Germany - Kaminwerk