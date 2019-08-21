FREEDOM CALL - The Unboxing Of M.E.T.A.L. (Video)

German melodic metal band, Freedom Call, will release their new studio album, M.E.T.A.L., this Friday, August 23, via SPV/Steamhammer on CD, digipak version, 2LP gatefold version, download and stream. Pre-order here, and find a new unboxing video below.

Tracklisting:

"111"

"Spirit Of Daedalus"

"M.E.T.A.L."

"Ace Of The Unicorn"

"Sail Away"

"Fly With Us"

"One Step Into Wonderland"

"Days Of Glory"

"Wheel Of Time"

"Ronin"

"Sole Survivor"

"Emerald Skies" (acoustic) (digipak bonus track)

"Warriors" (acoustic) (digipak and LP bonus track)

Unboxing video:

"Spirit Of Daedalus":

"M.E.T.A.L." video:

"111" video:

20th Anniversary - M.E.T.A.L. European Tour

September

27 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch

28 - Landgraaf, Netherlands - De Oefenbunker

October

4 - Kosice, Slovakia - Kulturpark

8 - Hamburg, Germany - Knust

9 - Berlin, Germany - Musik & Frieden

10 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

11 - Prague, Czech Republic - MeetFactory

12 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Masters Of Rock Cafe

13 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert

15 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

16 - Cologne, Germany - Club Volta

17 - Stuttgart, Germany - Club Cann

18 - Erfurt, Germany - HsD

19 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

20 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix

25 - Colmar, France - Le Grillen

26 - Vouziers, France - Festival de Vouziers

November

1 - Finspang, Sweden - Hugo

2 - Lulea, Sweden - Kuturens Hus

3 - Stockholm, Sweden - Nalen Klubb

6 - Lyon, France - Rock N' Eat

7 - Milan, Italy - Legend Club

8 - San Dona Di Piave, Italy - Revolver Club

9 - Roma, Italy - Wishlist Club

10 - Firenze, Italy - Circus Club

2020 dates:

February

21 - Pamplona, Spain - Sala Totem

22 - Madrid, Spain - Nazca Music Club

23 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Boveda

March

13 - Memmingen, Germany - Kaminwerk