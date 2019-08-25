French Black Metallers ABDUCTION Issue Exclusive Studio Update On Third Album - "It's Definitely Our Most Ambitious Work To Date"

French plague doctors, Abduction, have just finished recording their parts for their as-yet-unnamed third album. They checked in with an excluisve studio update for BraveWords.

“Just as we did with A L’Heure Du Crépuscule, all the instruments (apart from drums) have been done in Brussels (Belgium), at Déhà’s Opus Magnum Studios.” comments singer François Blanc. “Now, we are waiting for the guests – yes, there will be guests! – to send their parts, and Déhà will start working on the mix. We’re all very pleased by the way the album has turned out, and very excited”.

This third opus – that should see the light of day before summer 2020 – is Abduction’s very first concept album.

“It deals with an historical and fascinating French figure… but more on that later” adds the vocalist.

As usual with the band, expect some atmospheric and introspective clean parts intertwined with epic and tempestuous black metal assaults.

“I won’t say it’s our darkest or heaviest album as everybody does, but it's definitely our most ambitious work to date."

Dubbed autumnal black metal, Abduction features Angellore vocalist François Blanc and is recommended for fans of Dissection, Primordial and Opeth.

For information and updates on Abduction go to this location.