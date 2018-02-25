French Black Metallers ABDUCTION Release Lyric Video For Title Track Of New Album; Pre-Orders Available

French black metal bashers Abduction have released a lyrics video for the song "À L'heure Du Crépuscule", the title track from their forthcoming album. Pre-orders for an exclusive bundle (collector first edition 6 panels, 24 pages booklet digipack + A3 poster hand signed by all band members) are now available here.

Dubbed autumnal black metal, Abduction features vocalist François Blanc (Angellore) and is recommended for fans of Dissection, Primordial and Opeth. Blanc has posted the following message:

"Hello everyone, it's with great pride that I'm finally able to share with you a song from the upcoming Abduction album, A l'Heure Du Crépuscule. I had a blast recording that album and I'm very happy with the result, as I truly and honestly think that it surpasses the first one."

Album details will be revealed soon. It will be released on March 23rd through Finisterian Dead End.