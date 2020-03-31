French Black Metallers ABDUCTION Streaming New Song "Foi En Ses Murs Jusqu'Aux Rats" From Joan Of Arc Concept Album

French plague doctors Abduction are ready to lift the veil on their third opus, Jehanne. The black metallers’ first concept-album, based on the life of Joan Of Arc (ca 1412 -1431) – one of the most fascinating figures in France’s rich history – will be released on April 29th as a remembrance of the day in which Joan entered the besieged city of Orléans in 1429. The cover artwork can be seen below.

The band has issued the following update:

"Second excerpt from Jehanne, upcoming album from Abduction, to be released on the 29th of April! The shortest song of the album, a bit different from what we usually do but filled with emotions. Recording vocals for this one has really been intense..."

Jehanne will be available in double LP gatefold and digipack CD. The cover artwork and tracklist are available below.

Tracklist:

"Aux Loges Des Dames"

"Par Ce Coeur Les Lys Fleurissent"

"La Chevauchee De La Loire"

"Dieu En Soit Garde"

"Foi En Ses Murs Jusqu'aux Rats"

"Battue Par Les Flots Jamais Ne Sombre"

"Tres Fidele Au Roi Et Au Trone"

"Aux Marches De Lorraine"

