French Black Metallers ABDUCTION Streaming New Song "La Grande Illusion"

Dubbed autumnal black metal, Abduction features vocalist François Blanc (Angellore) and is recommended for fans of Dissection, Primordial and Opeth. Blanc has posted the following message:

"This is it... My favourite Abduction song is now online, and available for everyone to hear. I must admit that it's a bit special for me to share it with you all, as it was a really unique and cathartic experience to record my vocal parts in the studio. Even now, eight months after the recording sessions, every part of the song still sends shivers down my spine. I'm really proud of what my bandmates have achieved on this track especially, and I see it as the pinnacle of our "career" thus far. Hope you'll get something out of it as well! It may not be flawless of course, but it's definitely coming from the heart."

Abduction recently released a lyric video for the song "À L'heure Du Crépuscule", the title track from their new album.

The album will be released on March 30th through Finisterian Dead End.