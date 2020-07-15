French Black Metallers ABDUCTION Vocalist FRANÇOIS BLANC Talks Making Of Joan Of Arc Concept Album - "I Cried Tears Of Joy Because I Thought It Sounded So Good" (Audio)

French plague doctors Abduction released their third opus, Jehanne, on April 29th. The black metallers’ first concept-album, based on the life of Joan Of Arc (ca 1412 -1431) – one of the most fascinating figures in France’s rich history - is a remembrance of the day in which Joan entered the besieged city of Orléans in 1429.

Games, Brains & A Head-Banging Life recently caught up with Abduction frontman François Blanc to discuss the band's new album, Jehanne. Check it out below.

Blanc: "The most emotional moment for me when it comes to studio time was when we finished the first two songs. All the vocals were done, we put on some high quality headphones to listen to the tw songs in a row, and I just couldn't believe it. I cried tears of joy because I thought it sounded so good. I was super happy. We really love the music. I don't want to sound full of myself or pretentious, but we're very passionate about what we do. When the albums was done there were some parts where I thought 'If I was a better singer that would have been even better.' It's not about the songwriting, it's not about the playing of the others, it's not about the overall sound. I agree with all the choices we made, but there are some clean vocal parts where I think 'If only...'"

Jehanne is available in double LP gatefold and digipack CD. The cover artwork and tracklist are available below.

Tracklist:

"Aux Loges Des Dames"

"Par Ce Coeur Les Lys Fleurissent"

"La Chevauchee De La Loire"

"Dieu En Soit Garde"

"Foi En Ses Murs Jusqu'aux Rats"

"Battue Par Les Flots Jamais Ne Sombre"

"Tres Fidele Au Roi Et Au Trone"

"Aux Marches De Lorraine"

