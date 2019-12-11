French Doom Metallers ANGELLORE Gearing Up To Release New Album; Pre-Order Available, Audio Teaser Posted

French atmospheric doom metallers Angellore have checked in with the following update:

"Dear friends, after very long months of waiting, we are pleased to present you a little taste of the third album of Angellore, which will be released on February 14th, 2020 (Romantic, isn't it? ). Don't hesitate to pre-order the album now! The CD version comes in the form of a luxurious handmade digipack, and the vinyl version features a book (! ) which traces the whole story of the group and two exclusive bonus tracks."

After three years of intensive work, French romantic doom metal masters Angellore are now ready to lift the veil on their new magnum opus, Rien Ne Devait Mourir (Nothing Was Meant To Die). Composed of six epic, well-varied songs for a full hour of enchanting music, this third album imposes itself as the darkest, most symphonic and ambitious work of the band to date. Rien Ne Devait Mourir features a choir and a lot of guests playing traditional instruments (flutes, celtic harp, cello, violin, organ, grand piano), including the oboist / keyboard player Gunnar Ben of Skálmöld fame. Deeply emotional at heart, Angellore is weaving dreamy soundscapes that not only rekindle the flame of 90’s dark metal but also bring new life into the genre.

The tracklist is as follows:

"A Romance Of Thorns" (20’07)

"Dreams (Along The Trail)" (5’13)

"Drowned Divine" (14’11)

"Blood For Lavinia" (4’40)

"Sur les Sentiers de Lune" (5’44)

"Que les Lueurs se Dispersent" (11’15)

Pre-order:

- Vinyl Edition

- Hand-Crafted Digipack CD Edition