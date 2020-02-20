French Doom Metallers ANGELLORE Streaming Bonus Tracks From Vinyl LP Version Of New Album

French atmospheric doom metallers Angellore have checked in with the following update:

"Our label, The Vinyl Division, has just made the bonus tracks from the LP edition of our new album, Rien Ne Devait Mourir, available for streaming. 'Rassembler Les Cendres' is an acoustic composition written by Rosarius right after we finished La Litanie des Cendres that features beautiful cello and flute melodies, and a very dreamy and soaring atmosphere. Some of our closest friends (including our singer Lucia) consider it to be one of the best songs we ever did, and it’s a tremendous joy for us to finally share it with you all.

This new remix of 'Twilight’s Embrace' is also extremely special for us, as it features Thomas Helm from German masters Empyrium taking lead vocal duties instead of Walran, for a result that is full of passion and gives a great sense of sadness and nostalgia."

After three years of intensive work, French romantic doom metal masters Angellore have lifted the veil on their new magnum opus, Rien Ne Devait Mourir (Nothing Was Meant To Die). Composed of six epic, well-varied songs for a full hour of enchanting music, this third album imposes itself as the darkest, most symphonic and ambitious work of the band to date. Rien Ne Devait Mourir features a choir and a lot of guests playing traditional instruments (flutes, celtic harp, cello, violin, organ, grand piano), including the oboist / keyboard player Gunnar Ben of Skálmöld fame. Deeply emotional at heart, Angellore is weaving dreamy soundscapes that not only rekindle the flame of 90’s dark metal but also bring new life into the genre.

The tracklist is as follows:

"A Romance Of Thorns"

"Dreams (Along The Trail)"

"Drowned Divine"

"Blood For Lavinia"

"Sur les Sentiers de Lune"

"Que les Lueurs se Dispersent"

"Rassembler Les Cendres" (vinyl LP bonus track)

"Twilight´s Embrace" (vinyl LP bonus track featuring Thomas Helm)

