French Heavy Metal Artist JEAN-PASCAL FOURNIER Accused Of Murdering His Father; Taken Into Police Custody

Le Parisien is reporting that artist Jean-Pascal Fournier, 47, murdered his 80 year-old father Jean-Paul Fournier last Wednesday, April 1st in Grenoble, France. The following day, Jean-Pascal Fournier attentpted suicide by jumping from a bridge into the Isère river in Saint-Martin-d'Hères. He was rescued by firefighters, uninjured, and taken into police custody.

It is unknown at this time what compelled Jean-Pascal Fournier to kill his father, who was reportedly disembowelled and shot in the head with an arrow. Neighbours were shocked by the news, one of them saying "He was very close to his parents, he often came to see them and they regularly went up to his house in Saint-Hugues to do gardening. I have never heard arguments between them... " according to a report by Le Dauphine.

Jean-Pascal Fournier, who lived in the small village of Saint-Hugues-de-Chartreuse, is known in metal circles as an artist responsible for works including cover art for Avantasia's The Metal Opera, Edguy's Mandrake, and Dragonforce's Valley Of The Damned albums. A full catalogue of his work, dating back to 1996, can be viewed here.