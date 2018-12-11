FRENZY Reveal Details Of Blind Justice Album

The heavy metal and comic lunatics Frenzy have joined forces again with the German heavy metal heroes Underground Power Records to release their first LP Blind Justice on CD and vinyl in early 2019.

Blind Justice was recorded and mixed by Angel Muñoz at Traste Cero Studios and mastered by Patrick W. Engel at Temple of Disharmony.

The artwork illustrations were done by comic artist Mike Mora (Heavy Metal Magazine) and the layout and design by Javier Pastor at Evil Rite.

Tracklisting:

“Blind Justice”

“From Hell”

“Killing With A Smile”

“Save Me”

“Twilight Of The Sapiens”

“We Are The Future”

“Velocity”

“Mad Ball”

“Waiting On Your Call”

“Annihilated By My Sound”

“Shred Or Die”

