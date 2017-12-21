Frode Hovd’s ALDARIA Metal Opera Returns With All-Star Lineup In Support Of Cancer Research; "When The Time Has Come" Lyric Video Streaming

Frode Hovd’s Aldaria returns with a new all-star lineup to support Cancer Research. 100% of all income from this single will be donated to Cancer Research.

"This is a very important cause for me, as I lost my mother to this horrible disease in 2010," says Frode.

The single, "When The Time Has Come", will be available across all streaming and digital platforms soon, and at the official webstore, where you will get a special edition with a lossless audio file, instrumental, high resolution cover art, and lyrics. An official lyric video for the song can be found below. Buy the single here

Mixed and Mastered by Jacob Hansen at Hansen Studios. Cover art by Stan W Decker & Frode Hovd.

Vocals: Chris Bay (Freedom Call), Ralf Scheepers (Primal Fear), Ola Halen (ex-Insania Stockholm), Yannis Papadopoulos (Beast In Black) Mike Livas, Victor Emenka (Soulspell) Terje Harøy (Pyramaze) Siegfried Samer (Dragony), Todd Michael Hall (Riot V), David Åkesson (Qantice).

Guitars: Frode Hovd (Aldaria), Christer Harøy (Divided Multitude) Thobbe Englund (ex-Sabaton) Lars Rettkowitz (Freedom Call), Jimmy Hedlund (Falconer).

Bass: Ronnie König (Signum Regis).

Orchestration: Peter Crowley’s Fantasy Dream & Frode Hovd.

Drums: Morten Gade Sørensen (Pyramaze).