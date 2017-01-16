Frode Hovd’s ALDARIA Sign With Pride & Joy Music; Release Date Confirmed For Land Of Light Album

Pride & Joy Music has announced the signing of Frode Hovd’s Aldaria for the release of their metal opera concept album, Land Of Light. The release of this record is scheduled for March 24th.

Land Of Light contains 11 epic tracks in the vein of old Helloween and Avantasia, with fast-paced hymns to beautiful ballads. The band is masterminded by guitarist Frode Hovd from the Norwegian metal group Memorized Dreams, who was joined by a host of world known guests from the metal community (listed below)

Produced and fully written by Hovd himself, this conceptional album was mixed by Roland Grapow (Masterplan) at Grapow Studios and mastered by Jacob Hansen (Primal Fear, Volbeat, Doro etc) at Hansen Studios. Artwork by Stan W. Decker (Jorn, Serious Black).

Performers:

Singers

Fabio Lione (Rhapsody of Fire)

Rick Altzi (Masterplan)

Todd Michael Hall (Riot V)

Yannis Papadopoulos (Wardrum)

Tommy ReinXeed (ReinXeed)

Mathias Blad (Falconer)

Jonas Heidgert (Dragonland)

Kristoffer Göbel (ex Falconer)

David Åkesson (Qantice)

PelleK (PelleK)

Marit Børresen

Bernt Fjellestad (Guardians Of Time)

Vasilis Georgiou (Sunburst)

Sigfried Samer (Dragony)

Mayo Petranin (Signum Regis)

Konstantin Naumenko (Sunrise)

Mina Giannopoulou

Musicians:

Uli Kusch, Roland Grapow, Frode Hovd, Mike LePond, Christer Harøy, Jimmy Hedlund, Peter Danielsen, Andreas Nergård, Peter Crowley, Ronnie König, Kenneth Skarsvåg, Rayner Harøy, Filip Andel, Paolo Campitelli, Linus Abrahamson, Robert Myrhaug, Filip Kolus, Mistheria and Gabriels.